Couple seeks to stop release of detailed vaccination data

HARTFORD — A Connecticut couple is asking a court to stop Gov. Ned Lamont from ordering the release of school-by-school vaccination rates.

Kristen and Brian Festa filed the legal action after a spokesman for the Democratic governor said Wednesday he was overruling his public health commissioner, who previously said she planned to release county-by-county immunization data but not the school-by-school vaccination rates.

The Bristol couple says they’ll suffer “irreparable harm” if the information is released. Their unvaccinated son attends a private school where 18% of students claimed a religious exemption from vaccinations, according to school-by-school data released in May.

They say society has “attached a stigma” to parents who’ve chosen not to vaccinate their children.

The couple has another lawsuit pending.

Statewide vaccination information is expected to be released this week.

