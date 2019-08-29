CT sends relief team to FL for Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Americares is sending an emergency response team to Orlando, Florida tomorrow to help those who could get hit by Hurricane Dorian.

“Americares has two emergency response experts that are deploying tomorrow and will be in Florida in advance of the storm, they are two individuals a part of our core emergency response team,” VP of Emergency Programs Kate Dischino said,

Relief workers will be ready to help families affected by the storm struggling with health needs.

The Category 4 hurricane is expected to bring torrential rains and wind speeds up 130 mph.

Florida officials have urged people to have seven days of food and medicine stocked up- but Americares said it's ready to step into action - preparing shipments of disaster relief supplies.

“Making sure we have medicine for individuals who need to maintain their chronic care conditions, many times when you are forced to leave your home very quickly you forget some of these common things,” Dischino said.

The distribution center in Stamford is just one of many warehouses across the country filled with emergency medicine, cleaning supplies, and hygiene products.

“We’re also aware that there could be acute injuries in times of disaster, so things like bandages and gauze pads are always on the list,” Dischino said.

Dischino said their emergency response team will stay in Florida as long as they are needed.

