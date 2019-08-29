Watch the Hartford Mayoral candidates debate livestream tonight at 7pm.
Daytrippers: Seaquest in Trumbull

Posted 8:14 AM, August 29, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:15AM, August 29, 2019

TRUMBULL -- In this week's Daytrippers, we're off to the mall!

The Westfield Trumbull Mall is home to back to school shoppers and also some pretty nifty wildlife. Sloths, pythons, iguanas -- these worldly creatures have taken up residence at Seaquest!

Wait, you can put a zoo in a mall? Yes! Seaquest is easily accessible at the Westfield Trumbull Mall, and hosts over 1,000 animals from around the world. You can learn about the animals through interactive exhibits like hand-feeding sharks, holding snakes, and go on a quest through the desert, rainforest, and even the depths of the sea!

Did anyone say snorkeling experiences? Birthday parties? Field trips? It's all available at Seaquest.

If you want to learn more about Seaquest and plan your visit, head on over to their website! 

 

