Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opens to huge crowds

Posted 12:56 PM, August 29, 2019, by
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Orlando, Fla. — Credit: Tribune Media (Ryan Pastorino)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opened to massive crowds on Thursday and quickly reached capacity.

The west coast version of Galaxy’s Edge opened earlier this year, but the nearly identical land 14-acre land in Florida officially welcomed its first guests early this morning.

The land quickly reached capacity, which prompted to utilize a “virtual queue” system that allows guests to join a “boarding group” to gain entry to the land.

After the guest joins the boarding group, they receive a mobile notification when it’s their boarding group’s time to enter Galaxy’s Edge.

Before sunrise Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, thousands of guests arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., for the grand opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The park opened early to surprise and delight guests excited to experience the land on opening day. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

The land’s only ride at the moment, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, posted a 300-minute wait shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday. The wait time has decreased throughout the day, but has consistently hovered around 200 minutes.

“With the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, we’ve set a new standard for the most immersive storytelling in the galaxy,” said Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “Every experience in Batuu – from piloting the Millennium Falcon to building your own droid – puts guests deeper into their own Star Wars story.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Orlando, Fla. — Credit: Tribune Media (Ryan Pastorino)

A second anchor attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will debut Dec. 5 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland.

Disney describes it as “the most ambitious” attraction ever done at a theme park. Guests will “become part of the action during a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance in an experience that will blur the lines between fantasy and reality.”

The ride will include “multiple ride vehicles” and is rumored to have a ride runtime over 15 minutes.

“Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the largest attractions Disney has ever created. Its massive show building is a world unto itself, housing two full-sized AT-AT walkers and a Star Destroyer hangar bay – complete with a TIE fighter and a garrison of Stormtroopers – plus more thrills and surprises.”

Here are some other highlights inside the land:

Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers

Guests can customize and build a lightsaber during an immersive retail experience. a legendary lightsabers as they choose their paths in this immersive retail experience. The price is $199.99 per builder (an additional people can attend the experience — but the price is per lightsaber).

Droid Depot

Here you can build your own droid. You choose droid parts from a conveyor belt and activate our newly-built droid. These cost $99.99/each.

“A group known as the Gatherers ushers guests into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts and whimsical pieces collected from the far reaches of the galaxy. Under the Gatherers’ guidance, guests construct one-of-a-kind lightsabers and bring them to life through the power of kyber crystals.”

Oga’s Cantina

This is the land’s main watering hole.

“Here, guests gather to share their tales from around the galaxy as they enjoy exotic beverages such as the spicy Bloody Rancor, the foamy Fuzzy Tauntaun or the fruity Carbon Freeze.”

