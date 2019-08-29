× Dulos mother seeks financial records from son-in-law

HARTFORD — More court action in the connection with the missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos.

Attorneys representing Gloria Farber, Dulos mother, are seeking $2.5 million from Fotis Dulos. They filed a motion in Hartford Superior Court Wednesday asking for complete financial records for Fotis Dulos from January 1, 2017 to present.

They argue that Dulos has no income but has several attorneys in his employ for his criminal, divorce and civil suits.

The filing also, asks how he can petition for custody of his five children but has yet to pay any child support, saying he has defaulted on mortgages, needs money to sustain business and has no new contracts.

The motion was filed by Richard Weinstein, a West Hartford attorney representing Gloria Farber and the estate of Hilliard Farber, Fotis’ father in law.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24.

The children’s father, Fotis Dulos, is charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say he and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, disposed of garbage bags in Hartford that contained items that had Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them. Both pleaded not guilty.

Fotis Dulos, who is free on bond, has not been allowed contact with his children since his arrest. Farber currently has temporary custody.