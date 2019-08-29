What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Girl who battled cancer, signs letter of declaration with CCSU softball team

Posted 11:39 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40PM, August 29, 2019

NEW BRITAIN —  It was  a special day at CCSU Thursday where a young girl who battled cancer, is now a member of CCSU’s softball team.

8-year-old Abigail signed a letter of declaration!

Abigail was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma two years ago and has undergone extensive treatment. Her mother said she’s developed a great relationship with the softball players and calls them her big sisters.

Abigail’s mother said she is now cancer free. Thursday’s signing was all part of a partnership with team impact. The organization pairs children like Abigail with college sports teams to be part of a support system.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.