Girl who battled cancer, signs letter of declaration with CCSU softball team

NEW BRITAIN — It was a special day at CCSU Thursday where a young girl who battled cancer, is now a member of CCSU’s softball team.

8-year-old Abigail signed a letter of declaration!

Abigail was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma two years ago and has undergone extensive treatment. Her mother said she’s developed a great relationship with the softball players and calls them her big sisters.

Abigail’s mother said she is now cancer free. Thursday’s signing was all part of a partnership with team impact. The organization pairs children like Abigail with college sports teams to be part of a support system.