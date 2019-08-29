Long lines seen at supermarkets and gas stations as Floridians prepare for Category 4 Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA – The powerful Hurricane Dorian has its eyes along Florida’s East Coast.

People there have been scrambling to hit up the supermarkets and gas stations as they prepare for the worst.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend or early next week. Officials are strongly warning residents to prepare and to stock up on food or emergency supplies that will last them for at least a week.

The storm may become a Category Four before it hits Florida accompanied by winds of 130 miles per hour.

This means Florida could see trees snapped in half and power outages.

Meanwhile, people in Puerto Rico are breathing a sigh of relief since the storm will miss them. Even then, Puerto Ricans knew all too well of how serious the hurricanes are. That is why they were preparing themselves earlier in the week.

Now in Florida, there have been long lines at supermarkets and gas stations as everyone is hoping to grab all the resources they can before it runs out.

“Yes, I’m nervous but I’m going to be prepared,” said Maria Mariana, a South Florida resident.

“Do not wait until it’s too late. If you prepared and then it don’t end up getting affected, no harm, no foul, but if you don’t prepare and you are affected, you know, that may be something that is difficult to recover from,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

All 67 Florida counties are under a state of emergency which will also help the governor activate the National Guard more easily.

TRACK THE TROPICS HERE: