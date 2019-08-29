Multiple departments battle fire at old meat packing building in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS — Multiple crews are still on the scene of a fire in Beacon Falls.

The fire happened at an old meatpacking building on the top of Rimmon Hill Road around 3:30 a.m.

Fire crews faced water challenges due to no hydrants being in the area.

Beacon Hose Company reports that about three dozen fire personnel from Beacon Hose, Oxford, Seymour, Bethany, and Southbury are all on scene to help with the water supply and to help battle the flames.

Seven tanks and three portable ponds from six companies are shuttling water from a hydrant near the Dollar General on Route 67 in Oxford.

Fire officials ask drivers to avoid Rimmon Hill between Back Rimmon Road and West Road until further notice.

School bus routes are expected to be impacted.

This is a developing story.