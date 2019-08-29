× Stratford police arrest 2 adults, 2 teens, seize drugs, and guns in separate incidents

STRATFORD – Police announced that they arrested two adults and two teens and seized guns, ammunition and drugs in separate incidents in the past week.

Police arrested Zaire Dixon , 19, on August 23, and charged him with Criminal Possession of Firearm, Carrying Pistol W/O Permit , Illegal Transfer Firearm, Poss. WITS Marijuana, Risk of Injury Minor (2 Counts), Poss. Large Capacity Magazine, Improper Storage Firearm, and Violation of Condition of Release. Dixon was held on $1,000,0000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday. A juvenile was arrested at the same time and charged with Conspiracy/ Poss. WITS Marijuana.

On Wednesday, police arrested Julissa Terry, 46, Criminal Possession of Firearm, Carrying Pistol W/O Permit, Illegal Transfer Firearm, Poss. WITS Marijuana, Risk of Injury Minor, Poss. Large Capacity Magazine, Improper Storage Firearm, Operating a Drug Factory, Illegal Poss. Assault Weapon. Terry was held on $500,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.