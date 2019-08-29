× Student arrested after 2,000 rounds of ammunition found in his vehicle at a Nevada college, officials say

A college student in Nevada was arrested after campus police found a rifle and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle he drove on campus, College of Southern Nevada’s president said in a statement.

Shayn Striegel, 27, was arrested Wednesday at the school’s Henderson campus, a few miles southeast of Las Vegas, the public community college’s spokesman, Richard Lake, said.

Campus police got a report that ammunition was seen in a vehicle parked on campus, the college’s president, Federico Zaragoza, said in a statement.

Striegel told officers that he’d forgotten he had the rifle in the vehicle, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear if Striegel has an attorney.

Since deadly mass shootings this month in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, tips related to possible threats have poured in to the FBI. The agency says it got more than 38,000 tips in the first full week of August, up from the typical 22,000 tips per week this year.

Another college student was charged this week in North Carolina after authorities found two guns in his dorm room and he reportedly confessed to plans to carry out a shooting.

Police in Nevada do not believe there is any threat to the campus where Striegel’s vehicle was parked, said Zaragoza, who credited the person who reported spotting the ammunition with keeping the campus safe.

“It is an important reminder of the effectiveness of the ‘see something, say something’ public safety campaign,” the college president said. “If you see something suspicious, report it to the police immediately.”

Striegel was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of having a possible dangerous weapon at a school or child care provider, inmate records show. Firearms are banned on Nevada System of Higher Education campuses, including in vehicles, the president’s statement said.

He is scheduled for a hearing Friday, jail records show.