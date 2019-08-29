Watch the Hartford Mayoral candidates debate livestream tonight at 7pm.
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Wally Lamb’s writing program for female prisoners reinstated

Posted 3:46 PM, August 29, 2019, by

US author Wally Lamb, a Connecticut native, is pictured as he presents his new book "Nous Sommes de L'eau" or "We Are Water" on September 10, 2014 in Paris. AFP PHOTO / ERIC FEFERBERG (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

HARTFORD  — Author Wally Lamb’s writing program for female prisoners has been reinstated after Connecticut officials found no substance to allegations that Lamb didn’t pay participants for their work.

Department of Correction officials announced Thursday that an investigation found no evidence Lamb “ever conducted himself less than professionally with any of the inmates” in the program at the women’s prison in Niantic.
Lamb is the author of “I Know This Much Is True,” which HBO is turning into a series.

Two former program participants allege they haven’t been paid for their contributions to Lamb’s planned third anthology of writings designed to give female prisoners a public voice. A lawsuit by one of them remains pending.

Lamb has denied wrongdoing. The program was temporarily suspended last month.

Lamb’s lawyer, Joette Katz, says she’s happy the program will continue.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.