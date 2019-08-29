Warmer, less humid Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last night's rain is done, and the clearing and drying has already started. Clear skies will rule today, as the dew point drops, resulting in a humidity level that's quite comfortable.

Highs in the low 80s will be the warmest of the week so far, with warmer for Friday, before a secondary cold front takes the temps down a notch for the weekend.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, Saturday looks the brightest with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday isn't bad but clouds will increase throughout the day and temperatures will be 5-10 degrees cooler with highs in the low-mid 70s. There is a chance for a shower late Sunday but showers are more likely on Labor Day.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

Puerto Rico dodged a bullet! The worst of the wind stayed offshore but the US territory is still going to experience flooding rain. As Hurricane Dorian pulls away from the Carribean, the storm will move into very warm water and continue to strengthen. The official track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm brushing the northern Bahamas before making landfall as a major hurricane on the Florida coast Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Clearing, warmer, less humid. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer, low humidity. High: Low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, cooler. Slight chance for a late-day shower. High: Low-mid 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Few showers possible. High: Near 80.

