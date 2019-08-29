WATCH LIVE: The 2019 Hartford Mayoral debate hosted by FOX61

HARTFORD — FOX61 News will host, live stream and broadcast the 2019 Hartford Mayoral debate on the FOX61 Facebook page, FOX61.com and on the FOX61 News App on Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

The debate will be broadcast on FOX61 at 10 a.m., Sunday, September 1 in a special one-hour edition of The Real Story and Real People with Stan Simpson, FOX61’s weekly public affairs and political programs.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, former Mayor Eddie Perez, State Representative Brandon McGee and J. Stan McCauley have all agreed to participate. The debate will be moderated by FOX61 News Anchor and Political Reporter Jenn Bernstein.

Al Terzi, co-host of FOX61’s The Real Story, Stan Simpson, host of FOX61’s Real People with Stan Simpson and Christine Stuart of CTNewsJunkie.com will serve as panelists. Questions from the public are being solicited through FOX61’s social platforms.

The League of Women Voters of Connecticut is partnering with FOX61 to assist in procedures and timing during the debate.

“We are excited to bring this debate to the people of Hartford across our FOX61 platforms,” said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of FOX61. “With the September 10th primary fast approaching, it’s important for the candidates to debate the issues and lay out their vision for Hartford’s future.”