Water main break closes part of Asylum Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD — Crews are repairing a 10-inch water main break that happened overnight in Hartford.

The break happened on Asylum Avenue in the area of St. Francis Hospital. The road is shut down between Woodland Street and Sigourney Street.

Crews don’t have an estimate on how long the repairs will take but expect the shutdown to last the morning rush.

The water line that broke serviced 945 Asylum Avenue, officials say. It’s the only property affected.

