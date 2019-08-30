13 arrested in New Britain drug bust operation, more arrests expected

NEW BRITAIN — A month-long investigation into illegal drug activity in one New Britain neighborhood lead to numerous arrests on Friday morning.

According to police, “Operation: Cool Down” was a result of the investigation into the illegal drug activity in the North and Oak Street neighborhood. Police say they had received numerous tips and complaints from residents regarding drug sales.

Officers from the New Britan Police Department, the Hartford and New Haven DEA field offices, and the CT Statewide Narcotics Task Force executed two search warrants and served numerous arrest warrants throughout the morning and early afternoon Friday. Also assisting the operation were members from the New Britain Adult Probation and the City of New Britain’s building Department.

Police say “Operation: Cool Down” was a follow-up to July’s “Operation: Heatwave”. They say the goal of the operations is to continue enforcement and arrests of people engaging in criminal behavior in that neighborhood.

Police say the search warrants Friday morning were executed at 194 Oak Street, 2nd floor, and another at 93 Clark Street. According to police, they seized crack cocaine, small amounts of fentanyl, scales, and manufacturing paraphernalia along with 15 grams of cocaine and over $460 in cash.

Chief of Police Chris Chute said about the operation:

“The success of today’s operation is a direct result of the partnership the New Britain Police have with the residents of the Oak and North Street neighborhood. We received numerous tips and complaints that led to the arrests of individuals actively selling illegal drugs in the community. We will continue our efforts to address these quality of life issues in our neighborhoods.”

Police arrested 13 people Friday morning and expect more arrests throughout the day.

Arrested were: