Amazon hosts hiring event in New Haven

NEW HAVEN -- More than 300 people turned out for Amazon’s 5th hiring event.

Amazon has been looking to hire over 1,800 people, which is a hiring volume officials say you don’t see often.

Bill Villano is the President and CEO Workforce Alliance which helped in the hiring event said, ”I think it’s rare in the high volume of hires Amazon is going to do, Amazon initial hire will be 1,800 people in North Haven and at some point may go to 2,500 to 3,000 so opportunity they’re paying well, benefits are good this is really something special for this region.”

The city says they will be pitching in to help employees get to work.

Mayor Toni Harp said, “There will be bus service from all of the shifts from New Haven directly to Amazon. So I am excited and hopeful to all who apply.”

This will help residents who say having this opportunity will better their lives.

FOX61’s Brian Didlake asked job seekers, “What would this mean to you if you got the job?”

Vivian Frazier said, “Getting an apartment, Getting my truck out of the shop and just saving money.”

For others it’s a chance for a fresh start.

Bennie Morris said, “Opportunity, a great opportunity, it’s needed, want it and going to try and going to try and keep it.”

Bennie says he was laid off and is on a fixed income, he says wants to make the most of this opportunity.

“Oh my goodness, economic stability, flexibility I will be able to do more things, pay my bills, contribute to society, watch the young people come up… it’s going to be a lot of young people. I am an OG and I can compete… It’s just an opportunity for the local people here in Connecticut, especially New Haven,” said Bennie.

If anyone didn’t get the chance to apply Friday, they can do so here.