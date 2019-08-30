Beautiful weekend on tap; tracking rain showers Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wow, what a day!! Some clouds are moving in here late afternoon into the early evening and there is a slight chance for a sprinkle as a front approaches, but it doesn't look like anything significant.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, Saturday looks the brightest with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday isn't bad but clouds will increase throughout the day and temperatures will be 5-10 degrees cooler with highs in the low-mid 70s. There is a chance for a shower Sunday evening but showers are more likely on Labor Day.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

Dorian has been upgraded to a major hurricane Friday. The official track from the National Hurricane Center looks more concerning for the Bahamas and Florida with Dorian making landfall as a major Category 4 hurricane late on Labor Day or even early Tuesday. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding where the worst wind and storm surge will be. That depends on the exact track of the storm. But residents of Florida should be starting their hurricane preps now.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: An isolated shower, then mainly clear. Lows: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an evening shower. High: Low-mid 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Few showers possible, not a wash out though. High: Mid 70s - near 80.

TUESDAY: Clearing. warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance late day showers. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Clearing, cooler. High: Low 70s.

