Caught on Camera: Man robs Stamford gas station with hammer

STAMFORD — Police are looking for a man who is caught on tape robbing a gas station with a hammer Wednesday night.

Stamford Police Department said the robbery occurred at the Shell Station on 1029 Hope Street.

Stamford police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect. The male suspect was wearing a brightly colored tie-dye shirt and a hat. He has tattoos, including ‘VIEW’ on his wrist and a nautical star on his forearm.

Police said he stole several items and an undetermined amount of change while swinging a hammer in an aggressive and intimidating manner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stamford Police at (203) 977-4417 or on Facebook.