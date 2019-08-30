Connecticut State Police cracking down over holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colchester, Conn. - Labor Day weekend is one last chance to celebrate summer before it slips away but it’s also of the busiest weekends on the road.

As you prepare to head to your holiday destination, State police are cracking down on drivers who are speeding or driving under the influence.

“This holiday I happen to be working one of the roving patrols, so I’ll be roving troop K entire patrol area. So I’ll be looking for the signs of someone intoxicated or under the influence,” said Trooper Dan Greenwood

of State Police.

At Troop K they primarily patrol route to they say Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends because drivers are heading down to the Rhode Island shore for one last beach day.

We hit the road with Trooper Dan Greenwood, he told us during this weekend they see a lot of drivers head from the middle of the state down to Misquamicut beach in Rhode Island.

Within 10 minutes of heading east Trooper Greenwood pulled over two different drivers for speeding.

One simple solution for drivers who want to avoid holiday traffic, stay off the roads this weekend.

“My brother lives in Bolton which is close so we commute that far and stay out of traffic and stay out of police checkpoints,” George Rolland of South Windsor.

Trooper Greenwood reminded drivers if you see someone you believe is driving under the influence this holiday weekend call 911 immediately.