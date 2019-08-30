Foodie Friday: Cristy’s Madison Restaurant & Bar

MADISON — They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and at Cristy’s Madison that is certainly the case.

It all starts with the pancakes. From plain to wild and seemingly everything in between, there are over 40 varieties!

How about a Coconut Pineapple Macadamia Nut, Pumpkin Apple or a Sausage? These things are huge and will make you happy and full, PERIOD!

“The best breakfast I’ve ever had,” wrote Sean M. in an online review. “Excellent service and atmosphere. Tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood. A walk down to the bay was needed after the huge portions they serve! Check it out. You won’t be sorry!”

A staple in the community, Cristy’s isn’t just about a bangin’ breakfast. The dinner menu will satisfy any palate.

Whether it’s a burger, wrap, salad or entree, you can count on every dish being fresh and tasty.