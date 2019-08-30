× Fotis Dulos seeks evaluation of mother-in-law, sister releases statement

HARTFORD — Fotis Dulos, charged in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, is seeking a psychiatric evaluation of his mother-in-law, who now has custody of his five children.

The Hartford Courant reports an attorney for Fotis Dulos has filed a motion in family court on Friday calling for an evaluation of Gloria Farber because she’s been previously psychiatrically hospitalized. Read the full motion below.

Dulos has not been allowed contact with his children since being charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the May 24 disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Prosecutors say he and his girlfriend disposed of garbage bags that contained items that had Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them. Both have pleaded not guilty.

A lawyer for Farber, who lives in New York City, says she’s preparing a legal response.

Rena Dulos, Fotis’ sister, released a statement on the motion:

“My family and I have been closely following the news regarding Jennifer Farber-Dulos’ disappearance. We have refrained from speaking publicly, out of respect for Jennifer, Fotis, and the five children and additionally out of support for the efforts of the law enforcement agencies. We share the grief of Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, but at this point, we believe it is imperative to express our concerns.

We know Gloria Farber and we believe that she is unfortunately controlled, behind the scenes, by Attorney Reuben Midler of the firm Wayne D. Effron PC.

It is our understanding that Mr. Midler and his firm routinely prey on wealthy women with psychiatric issues to charge obscene fees with questionable results (See Tauck vs.

Tauck). We were stunned to read that he has been charging Jennifer approximately $69,000 per month. I am a retired Rear Admiral of the Hellenic Navy and my pension is less than $1,500 per month. Who spends $69,000 per month of after-tax money on attorney fees for over two years? What attorney can ethically receive these amounts, month after month? What Judge allows this? Why is Dr. Herman’s evaluation so hermetically protected, if it can shed some light on the serious psychiatric issues and dysfunctional relationships that befall Ms. Farber’s family?

Needless to say, we are concerned. We have repeatedly reached out to assist with the needs of the children, but Ms. Gloria Farber has denied any contact with our family, which happens to be the children’s family as well. And she has denied this, at the advice of Mr. Midler as evidenced by an email sent to the Guardian Ad Litem, Michael Meehan. We question Ms. Farber’s physical, psychological and mental ability, as well as her ability to make her own decisions, and care for the children. We also urge Mr. Midler and his firm to back off from our family – enough is enough.”