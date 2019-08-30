FOX61 Student News: Community dance project works with Pilobolus to create spectacular performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Janelle Frankland and Taylor Giroux / Shepaug Valley High School

The Multi-Generational Community Dance Project worked with Pilobolus, a world renowned dance company and ASAP, to put on a show at the Warner Theater. ASAP and Pilobolus work towards building creative collaborative communities with art that changes people’s view on dance.

The dances push the boundaries of what dance is and could be and what art is and could be. Pilobolus enjoy’s bringing not just their dancers together and the people who work with the company but reaching outside of their company and bringing people in to their process.

No matter your age, occupation, or ability, the Multi Generational Community Dance Project is perfect anyone who would like to dance. Furthermore, you can be a mom that hasn’t danced since college, a 3rd grade teacher who has never taking a dance class in her life, or a grandmother at 70 years old. It’s perfect for everyone who wants to be connecting is physical activity.

At this show you not only got to see the Community Dancers but you also Pilobolus. Joanne Torti explains that you would see people doing things that are breathtakingly beautiful and that would make your jaw drop. Pilobolus choreographers and the Community Dancers combine these things to create spectacular dances.

ASAP and Pilobolus have worked together to create many shows similar to this, where whether you are a kid, teen, or adult you could join in the performance. ASAP not only does this show but also a wide variety of programs involving kids and adults, that you can can find on the ASAP website.