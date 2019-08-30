× Hartford man arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in June

HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a Hartford man in connection to a shooting on June 30th that left a person with injuries.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. at a home on Sisson Avenue. They were called to the scene on a report of shots fired. Police say the victim arrived at Hartford Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was later listed in stable condition.

On August 16th, Hartford police detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Division obtained an arrest warrant which charged 36-year-old Julios Rios for his involvement in the shooting. He lived at the address where the shooting took place, according to police.

Rios was located and taken into custody on Thursday.

Rios is charged with assault, criminal use of a firearm, and larceny.

He is being held on a $850,000 bond.