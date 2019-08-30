House arrest ordered for Norwalk man cops believe might commit mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD - A 22-year-old Central Connecticut State University student, who Norwalk police say made a Facebook post that showed his interest in committing a mass shooting, appeared before a judge in Stamford.

But, he wasn’t facing any charges related to any Facebook post.

Brandon Wagshol, of Norwalk, faces four counts of illegal possession of large capacity ammunition magazines, which he admits to purchasing in New Hampshire, but said he only did so because he takes part in fire arms training with his father. His attorney says police were concerned by a couple of memes Wagshol reposted.

“When that free-speech insights violence, then you can take actions,” said Darnell Crosland, Wagshol’s attorney. “If someone’s not inciting violence, then your actions should be reflective of that. There’s nothing about what Brandon has posted that insights violence.”

After two weeks in jail, Wagshol posted the $250,000 bond Friday afternoon. Among the conditions of his release: he is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and has to report to his probation officer every day until this case is resolved or until the conditions of his release or modified.

The prosecution says one of the things that concerns them about Wagshol is his well documented history of psychiatric issues, dating back to when he was 11-years-old.