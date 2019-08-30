× Hurricane Dorian strengthens to ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm

Hurricane Dorian has become a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center said, “Data from the NOAA Hurricane Hunters indicate that Dorian has strengthened to an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 km/h). ”

As a result of Dorian’s power, all of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week’s worth of food and supplies, with the governor warning that the storm could be a “multi-day” event.

“It’s going to impact the entirety of Florida, and residents need to be prepared,” Acting Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor said Friday morning on CNN. “So, take the time now … to understand what your local risk is.”

