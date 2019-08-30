Mother and baby struck, pinned by car in Meriden

MERIDEN — A mother and baby were struck by a car in the area of 38 Summer Street.

A distraught witness told FOX 61 a mother was sitting with her baby, who was playing with a toy dinosaur at the time, when two cars came flying up the road and lost control. One of the vehicles then struck the mother and baby, pinning them underneath.

Residents in the neighborhood quickly ran up to the vehicle and lifted it together to remove the trapped infant.

EMS responded and rushed both mother and child to Hartford Hospital by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A second vehicle struck a nearby fence before pulling away and fleeing the scene, according to the witness.

Lifestar was requested to the scene, but was cancelled shortly after. At this time, the extent of the mother and child injuries have not been released.

A female driver was reportedly taken into police custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 61 as we continue to gather updates.