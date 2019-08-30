Mother, toddler pinned underneath car in Meriden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- A mother and her 3-year-old boy were struck and pinned beneath a car in Meriden while waiting for the school bus Friday afternoon.

A distraught witness told FOX 61 a woman was sitting with her child, who was playing with a toy dinosaur at the time, when two cars came flying up the road. One of the vehicles, a Toyota Camry, lost control and hit the mother and the child, trapping them underneath.

Residents in the area of 38 Summer Street quickly ran up to the vehicle and lifted it together to remove the mother. Fire department personnel arrived on scene and freed the child, who was pinned from his waist down.

The toddler was airlifted to Hartford Hospital while his mother was taken in an ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

According to police, the female driver of the Camry was attempting to pass a slower moving van when the collision occurred. They believe speed was a factor.

She also had a young toddler riding in the backseat who was unharmed.

Witnesses told FOX 61 the van struck a nearby fence before pulling away and fleeing the scene.

Investigators say the Camry operator has been "very cooperative," and hasn't been charged, although the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 61 as we continue to gather updates.