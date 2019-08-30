What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Parts of Vermont Capitol on lockdown after gun report

Posted 1:54 PM, August 30, 2019, by

MONTPELIER, Vt. — State government buildings in Vermont’s Capitol complex in Montpelier are on lockdown after a report of a person with a gun.

A statement from Gov. Phil Scott’s office said police from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were responding to a report the person entered the Vermont State Tax Office with a gun Friday.

The state Department of Human Resources put out a statement saying, “our understanding is that the situation is well under control and not a danger.” It didn’t provide more details.

The governor’s office said both evacuation and shelter-in-place procedures were activated.

Some streets are blocked off.

