PD: Woman dies in accident in Vernon

VERNON — Police said a woman has died following a car accident on West Street near Regan Road Friday night.

Vernon Police Department said a female driver was brought to Rockville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police added that a second vehicle, male operator was brought to Hartford with non life-threatening injuries.

Crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

No other details were released.