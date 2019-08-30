Summer warmth without the humidity Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer warmth without the humidity... Today will be a beautiful day to end the week! There is a slight chance for a late-day shower or sprinkle as a front approaches, but it doesn't look like anything significant.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, Saturday looks the brightest with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday isn't bad but clouds will increase throughout the day and temperatures will be 5-10 degrees cooler with highs in the low-mid 70s. There is a chance for a shower Sunday evening but showers are more likely on Labor Day.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

The official track from the National Hurricane Center looks more concerning for the Bahamas and Florida with Dorian making landfall as a major Category 4 hurricane late on Labor Day or even early Tuesday. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding where the worst wind and storm surge will be. That depends on the exact track of the storm. But residents of Florida should be thinking about/starting their hurricane plans now.

TRACK THE TROPICS HERE:

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny, warmer, low humidity. Chance for an afternoon sprinkle or scattered shower inland, but mainly dry. High: Low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: An isolated shower, then mainly clear. Lows: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, cooler. Slight chance for a late-day shower. High: Low-mid 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Few showers possible. Looks wetter in the northern half of the state. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Clearing. warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli