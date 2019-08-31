× Hamden officials announce planting of five new ‘Door Trees’

HAMDEN — After the historic Door Tree was destroyed in July, Hamden officials announced Saturday a new initiative “Project Welcome,” which plans on planting five new Door Trees.

Town officials are asking the public to vote for possible locations on where the new trees will be planted.

Three locations in town have already been predetermined. They will be at the Town Center Park, the the original Door Tree location (pending RWA approval) and a secret location which will not be disclosed.

The public will have the option of choosing two locations from Brooksvale Park, Rendeiro Field, Eli Whitney Park, Carusone Field, DeNicola Park, and Larry’s Playground.

“This is a small project with a big community impact” said Mayor Leng. “Our residents loved the Door Tree, and our future generations of children and families deserve to continue enjoying its legacy. Hamden’s annual tree planting program is robust, as dozens and dozens of trees are planted around Town each spring and fall. I look forward to this year’s program, and towards engaging with the public as we choose locations for our new Door Trees!”

You can vote on the new locations by clicking here.

The original Door Tree was a 200-year-old white oak that grew into the form of an archway and had been featured on ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not!’