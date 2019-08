× Man dies in Hartford motorcycle crash

HARTFORD — A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed on East Elliot Street and Locust Street Saturday evening.

Police said that two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The driver was killed and the passenger was uninjured.

The man has not been identified at this time by Hartford Police.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area as the crash remains under investigation.

Fatal motorcycle crash at East Elliott Street and Locust Street. Male victim, unidentified at this time. Avoid area. Crime Scene Division accident reconstruction investigators are on their way. -Lt. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 1, 2019