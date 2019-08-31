× On International Overdose Day, Connecticut overdoses deaths expected to rise 7 percent

FARMINGTON – Connecticut’s chief medical examiner says the number of fatal accidental intoxication deaths for 2019 is expected to increase 7% over last year.

Dr. James Gill released data Friday showing the total number of accidental intoxication deaths from January to June so far stands at 544. That’s expected to increase to 1,088 deaths for the whole year, which is 71 deaths higher than last year.

Fentanyl continues to play a major role in the number of deaths. It played a factor in 78% of deaths so far this year. That’s 3% higher than last year.

Gill noted heroin-related deaths are expected to be slightly lower than last year. Cocaine-related deaths are expected to increase from 195 currently to 390 deaths, surpassing 2018 at 345 deaths.

Saturday is “International Overdose Day“, held each August 31st to remember those gone too soon from overdose deaths, raise awareness, and reduce stigma.

Governor Lamont ordered the flag of the State of Connecticut to be flown at half-staff in recognition of the day, saying that “those struggling with substance use issues should visit www.liveloud.org or call 1-800-563-4086 for treatment resources”, and reminding people that the state offers drop boxes to dispose of unwanted medications.

At least two vigils are planned, one for 7 p.m. in front of the state capitol, and another in Meriden’s Hubbard Park from 1-7 p.m.

