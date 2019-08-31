× Online Goodie Bags will now be offered to Manchester Road Race participants

MANCHESTER — For the first time ever, the Manchester Road Race will offer an online goodie bag for every race participant.

Officials of the Manchester Road Race said in a press release, that offering the bags online will eliminate waste of the typical goodie bag that you find at other running events.

The Manchester Road Race partnered with ACTIVE Network, an event bag software platform, to provide the benefits to racers.

Walkers and runners who are registered with the race, will receive an email with an access code and link to the Goodie Bag website a few days before the race. For 60 days, they will be able to access the MRR Goodie bag site and utilize any sponsors’ and advertisers’ offers and deals.

“We feel this is in keeping with the spirit of recent Connecticut legislation banning plastic bags,” said MRR President Tris Carta. “It also provides a more effective way for our sponsors and advertisers to reach our participants in a smart and unobtrusive way, and without compromising the personal information or even the email addresses of our runners, walkers, expo visitors and blood donors.”

This will be the 83rd running of the Race and it is scheduled to take place November 28, at 10 a.m.

For more details on the Race and registration, click here.