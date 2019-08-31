Today’s the pick of the long weekend; Sunday cooler, cloudier; showers by late Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Labor Day weekend, today looks the brightest with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday isn't bad but clouds will increase throughout the day and temperatures will be 5-10 degrees cooler with highs in the low-mid 70s. The showers will hold off until Labor Day. In fact, the latest computer models indicate that the showers may hold off until Monday afternoon and evening.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

Dorian is a major Category 4 Hurricane. The official track from the National Hurricane Center puts the Bahamas in the cross-hairs for a direct hit from a category 4 hurricane. Dorian will maintain its strength as the storm approaches Florida Monday - Tuesday. While a major hurricane could make landfall during that time-frame, there is also a chance the storm curves north sooner, keeping the worst winds and storm surge offshore. Let's hope for that! Because this is a high-stakes forecast, residents of Florida should be starting hurricane preps now.

TRACK THE TROPICS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE MAP HERE:



FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an evening shower. High: Low-mid 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Few showers possible, not a wash out though. High: Mid 70s - near 80.

TUESDAY: Clearing. warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance late day showers. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Clearing, cooler. High: Low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cool and pleasant. High: Low 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli