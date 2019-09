× 4 people injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — Four people were shot Sunday night in the area of Edgewood Street.

Police said that the injuries to the victims vary in severity.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while the other victims suffered wounds to the leg, ankle, and hand respectively.

Police were notified when the ShotSpotter system was activated in the area.

None of the victims have been identified.

Victim #1, M/29. GSW to leg.

Victim #2 M/26. GSW to ankle.

Victim #3 M/17. GSW to hand.

Victim #4 M/John Doe. GSW to head. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 2, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated.