Bus fire snarls holiday traffic on I-95 in West Haven

WEST HAVEN – Interstate 95 Northbound was shut down for about an hour on Saturday as crews had to put out a fire on a tour bus.

The bus pulled over in West Haven between exits 41 and 42 shortly before 11 a.m., and state police and fire crews responded to what was a fully-involved fire when they arrived.

State police at Troop G say there were passengers on the bus, but everyone got off safely and were taken to a safe location where they were awaiting another bus.

Meanwhile, police and apparatus from the West Haven Fire Department blocked all lanes of the state’s busiest highway, in the middle of holiday weekend, creating a lengthy backup.

Just before noon, the left lane was opened as a large wrecker prepared to tow the charred bus off the interstate. No word yet on how the fire started.