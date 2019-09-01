Massive fire destroys Waterford home; Multiple companies on scene, no injuries reported so far

WATERFORD – Multiple neighbors spotted flames coming from a home in Waterford this morning and called 9-1-1. Fire officials say the response time was no more than 3 minutes — but by the time they arrived, the house was already a total loss.

Fire officials tell FOX61 the call cam in at 11:52 a.m. for the home at 127 Fog Plain Road. All five Waterford fire companies responded, along with crews from New London Fire Department and the fire department at the US Navy sub base in Groton. But at 2 p.m., they still couldn’t say the fire was under control.

So far, no injuries have been reported. A FOX61 News crew is en route.

This is a developing story.