Haddam Neck Fair draws large crowd for Labor Day weekend

HADDAM — The Haddam Neck Fair is underway and residents say coming to this fair was the best way to end the summer.

From the horse show to the bovine showcase this fair has been putting smiles on residents for the past 108 years.

“We see a lot of the people come every year, it’s nice to interact with them, they tell us how much fun they have, this is their favorite fair, they always come,” said one of the fair’s director Robert McGarry.

Over 30,000 people are expected to show over the course of the Labor Day Weekend and with rides and thrills many came and left with a smile.

“My daughter loves it,the kids love it, I see lots of joy in all their faces, so it’s pretty exciting, lots to do,” said resident Jazzminn Hooper.

Past the rides, and into the race one runner has a bit more to celebrate at this year’s fair.

Sandhya completed her journey of running across the state in 169 towns and cities, a path she said started from tragedy.

Sandhya said, “I started in 2014 with the sandy hook race, i used to live in Newtown so it was very important to me to do that race and then once I started running I got hooked so I been doing it since 2014.”

Officials with the Haddam Neck Fair say they hope everyone sees beyond the good times and remember to give back to the community the fair serves.

“A part of our mission is getting people back to our agricultural roots, so they understand where their food comes from and maybe make more intelligent choices,” said McGarry said. “I should say our mission is when you leave the fair you know that your milk doesn’t come from your nearest stop and shop or supermarket.”

Residents have until the end of labor day to enjoy the fair, if not you’ll just have to wait until next year.