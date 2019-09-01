Inclusive Welcome Sign Presented to Dodds Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A sign welcoming all communities was presented to leadership at Dodd’s Memorial Stadium today. This comes after the owner of the Connecticut Tigers was linked to Muslim hate groups. Now various culture groups have come together to celebrate a diverse community.

"We embrace our diversity and there’s no place for hate in our community," said Swaranjit Singh Khalsa of the Norwich Commission of City Plan.

Khalsa is one of the minds behind this colorful creation that welcomes everyone.

"Make sure that they feel they are at home. They feel safer," said Khalsa.

The sign was crafted to appropriately represent some of the many languages reflective of the Norwich community. A simple gesture that Khalsa says has received a lot of support from people feeling more connected to their community.

"The fact that everyone in the community brings value to the community," said Norwich City Council Alderman Joseph A. DeLucia. "That trumps everything else that we do."

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom presented the sign to Connecticut Tigers leadership by home plate before the game. State and City representatives along with various faith and community organizations were on hand for the ceremony.

"We are inclusive. We support our inclusivity. We embrace our diversity. We don’t just talk about it we really do something," said Khalsa.

Around 80,000 people who visit Dodds Memorial Stadium in Norwich will see the sign hanging on the front entrance year-round. It will be on display for the first time Monday for the Tigers final Home game of the season.

"From day one we’ve always been welcoming and that hasn’t changed," said C.J. Knudsen the Senior Vice President of CT Tigers. "We love the city of Norwich. We love this community and we love Dodds stadium.

Similar signs hang at other city entrances in Norwich. Currently that includes one school. They hope all schools in Norwich will have one soon