Increasing clouds, cooler today; showers late in the day on Labor Day

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping back to the mid 50s.

Sunday isn't bad but clouds will increase throughout the day and temperatures will be 5-10 degrees cooler with highs in the low-mid 70s. The showers will likely hold off until Labor Day. At this point it looks like the showers hold off until the afternooon/evening! So just be mindful if you have any late day outdoor plans.

Tuesday and Wednesday we're back into the lower 80s before a cold front moves through Wednesday evening. Showers and maybe a few thunderstorms associated with the cold front possible. Temperatures to follow will dip back into the 70s.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

Dorian is a major Category 4 Hurricane. The official track from the National Hurricane Center puts the Bahamas in the cross-hairs for a direct hit from a category 4 hurricane. The hurricane stalls into almost a crawl over the Bahamas bringing life threatening storm surge, devastating winds and the potential for flash flooding.

Dorian will maintain its strength as the storm approaches Florida Monday - Tuesday. The current track continues to hold the eye of the storm off shore and curving to the north and heading up the coast. Weakening as it interacts with increasing shear and continues to track into higher latitude. However, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for SE Florida extending from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an evening shower. High: Low-mid 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Few showers possible, not a wash out though. High: Mid 70s - near 80.

TUESDAY: Clearing. warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance late day showers. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Clearing, cooler. High: Low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cool and pleasant. High: Low 70s.

