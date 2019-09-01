Massive fire destroys Waterford home

WATERFORD — A family is without a place home Sunday after a fire destroyed their home.

Multiple neighbors spotted flames coming from a home on Fog Plain Road in Waterford late that morning and called 9-1-1.

Fire officials say the response time was no more than three minutes but by the time they arrived, the house was already a total loss.

All five Waterford fire companies responded, along with crews from New London Fire Department and the fire department at the US Navy sub base in Groton. But at 2 p.m., they still couldn’t say the fire was under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause and origin have not yet been determined.

No one was hurt.