PD: 1 dead in Hartford shooting that also injured 3 others

HARTFORD — Police said one of the four people shot Sunday night in the area of Edgewood Street, has died.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while the other victims suffered wounds to the leg, ankle, and hand respectively.

Police were notified when the ShotSpotter system was activated in the area.

None of the victims have been identified.

The Hartford Police Department is sad to announce that one of the victims in Sunday evening’s shooting incident on Edgewood Street has since been declared deceased. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 4, 2019