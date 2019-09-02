× 3-year-old injured in New Haven hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after they say a child was struck and injured by a car Saturday evening.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened around 6 p.m. Officers were called to the area of Cassius Street between Cedar Street and Howard Avenue to investigate.

When they got to the scene, they found a three-year-old boy with injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police say further investigation revealed there had been a physical fight amongst adult women. The offending group, police say, left in a motor vehicle, drove around the block and returned to drive onto the sidewalk toward the other group.

The motor vehicle then left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.