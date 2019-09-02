× Clearer, warmer Tuesday on tap

Unfortunately for Labor Day plans, scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed. It will not rain all night but there could be a couple rounds of showers and storms through this evening. There is a low risk of severe weather too. There isn’t a lot of instability in the atmosphere but there is a lot of wind shear which can help make storms spin. We’ll be watching the radar closely.

Tuesday looks beautiful with lots of sun and low humidity.

Humidity increases Wednesday, before a cold front moves through Wednesday evening. That front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms late-day and at night. Cooler, less humid air will follow by Thursday when temperatures will dip back into the 70s.

We’ll be watching Dorian closely over the next few days. Current models bring Dorian close enough to *perhaps* bring us some showers/rain and a gusty breeze. But we are not expecting any bog impacts from Dorian here in CT unless something major changes in the weather set-upus but at this point bringing just some showers Friday. We’ll continue to monitor.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

Hurricane Dorian is a major Category 4 hurricane. Right now the latest trends keep the worst of Dorian offshore of Florida. But impacts will be felt far from the storm’s center so parts of Florida will experience high winds, storm surge and heavy rain. The same is true for Georgia and the Carolinas. The Outer Banks are awfully close to a direct hit from the eye as the storm curves back out to sea.

TRACK DORIAN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE MAP HERE:



FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Low: Mid 50s-near 60.

TUESDAY: Clearing. warmer. High: Upper 70s-low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, chance late day showers/storms. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler, less humid. High: Low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, chance for showers and a gusty breeze. High: 65-70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli