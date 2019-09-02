What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Connecticut service planned to mark Sept. 11 anniversary

An American flag is left at the North pool memorial site before a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial, September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — The public is being invited to attend a ceremony in Connecticut marking the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 5 at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Family members of those killed in the 2001 attacks will participate. The names of the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud.

Connecticut holds its ceremony early so family members can attend the annual service in New York City on Sept. 11.

Connecticut’s official memorial honoring the victims is located on a peninsula at the state park where the Manhattan skyline can be seen on a clear day across Long Island Sound.

The site was used by the Connecticut National Guard as a staging area for Connecticut’s relief efforts.

