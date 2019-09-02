× Crews rescuing at least 30 people on boat near Santa Cruz Island in California

SANTA CRUZ ISLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Twitter early Monday morning that they were attempting to rescue multiple people after boating incident.

The USCG said they launched multiple rescue assets along with rescue crews from local agencies to try and help “30 people in distress” on a 75-foot bout near Santa Cruz Island.

The USCG reported that the boat was on fire, and a group of crew members was rescued, one person sustaining a minor injury.

Efforts are still underway to evacuate the remaining passengers.

This is a developing story.

