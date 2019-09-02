Masked gunman killed in shootout with cops in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A man is dead after he opened fire on cops, sparking a gun battle with police officers in Brooklyn early Monday, according to the NYPD.

PIX11 reports uniformed officers were patrolling near Howard and Dumont avenues in Brownsville around 2:36 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious man wearing a mask, according to authorities.

When the three officers tried to speak to the masked man from their patrol car, he fled from them on Howard Avenue, police said.

After one of the cops exited the vehicle and the other two drove onto Howard Avenue, the masked man fired numerous rounds at the police vehicle, striking it, according to authorities.

The officer who had gotten out of the cruiser shot back, exchanging fire with the masked man, but then he fled the scene, police said.

About 30 minutes later, a local resident alerted other police officers that a man was attempting to break into a residential backyard on Howard Avenue, the NYPD said.

As responding officers gained access to the backyard area, they were fired at numerous times by the gunman and exchanged gunfire with him, police said. These officers became trapped in the area due to the gunfire, according to authorities.

PIX11 arrived on the scene in the midst of the shootout and gunfire could be heard echoing through the streets.

While rounds continued to be fired by the suspect, additional officers arrived on the scene and gained access to the backyard area, police said.

Cops returned fire, striking the gunman, allowing them to take him into custody around 4 a.m., authorities said.

The NYPD said a total of seven officers fired their weapons. One police officer fired on Howard Avenue and six other officers fired in the backyard location.

The shooter was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the scene, the NYPD said.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to officials.

Watch the NYPD news conference with details on the police-involved shooting Monday morning: