Popular pizza shop in West Haven closing its doors

WEST HAVEN — Marino’s is known for their pizza has been a staple in the West Haven community for the past 16 years, but this month the family-owned restaurant will be closing its doors for the last time.

Customers of Marino’s pizza have shown their discontent for the closed sign that the owners say will be permanent.

Bittersweet moments at Marino’s as the owners get ready to say goodbye to the business for the last time.

Nina Marino who is a co-owner of the restaurant said, “We love them, they have been my customers, my neighbors… my family.”

Nina Marino and her husband, Vinny, have been serving the west haven community for 16 years and say it’s time to retire from the business, a journey she say’s wasn’t easy.

“Wonderful, tough, but wonderful, it’s not easy working with your husband 7 days a week, 6 days a week, but we managed it’s been a wonderful time, my kids they all worked here and we enjoyed every moment,” said Marino

Nina’s daughter Sabrina says she will also miss her parent’s pizza shop because it turned into a second home growing up.

“It taught me a lot about family and my work ethic, my son is already going to miss it, we just had a conversation about it outside, so for him it’s kind of the same thing is that bringing family together is the most important thing for us,” said Sabrina.

Family that Sabrina says extends to her entire community that have shown love and support to her family.

Sabrina said, “We’ve grown so close as a community, we don’t even live in town, but I know these people better than I know my own neighbors.”

Nina also said, “They have been here for when we have tough times, they laugh with us, they cry with us I will miss them.”

Marino’s pizza will remain open until they have their closing date but that will be announced at a later time.