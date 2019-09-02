Rain expected for Labor Day with temps in mid-70s, near 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unfortunately for Labor Day plans we have the chance for some rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Keep in mind some of these showers may be heavy, so if you're planning a BBQ, you may have to take it inside.

Tuesday and Wednesday we're back into the lower 80s. Humidity increases Wednesday, before a cold front moves through Wednesday evening. Showers and the chance for a few embedded thunderstorms associated with the cold front are possible. Cooler air will follow by Thursday and Friday when temperatures will dip back into the 70s.

We'll be watching Dorian closely over the next few days. Current models bring Dorian close to us but at this point bringing just some showers Friday. We'll continue to monitor.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

Dorian is a major Category 5 Hurricane. The official track from the National Hurricane Center puts the Bahamas in the cross-hairs for a direct hit from Dorian. The hurricane slows into almost a crawl over the Bahamas bringing life-threatening storm surge, devastating winds and major flooding.

Dorian will maintain its strength as the storm approaches Florida Monday night into Tuesday. The current track continues to hold the eye of the storm offshore, curving to the north, and heading up the southeast coast. Eventually, the Hurricane will weaken as it interacts with increasing shear, as it tracks into northern latitudes by the end of the week into next weekend. There is a chance that Dorian grazes Connecticut with northern fringe rains and wind by Friday as the storm tracks well south and east of New England.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: PM Rain, some strong. High: Mid 70s - near 80.

TUESDAY: Clearing. warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, chance late day showers. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Clearing, cooler. High: Low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, chance for showers and rain. High: 65-70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70s.

